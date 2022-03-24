CyberCore Creates Emergent Technology Business, Names William Von Hagel as VP

CyberCore Technologies has chosen William Von Hagel to spearhead a new division of the company invested in burgeoning technological advancements.

As vice president of emergent technology solutions, Von Hagel will be tasked with implementing cutting edge technologies like computing, supply chain and customized mission strategies, the Elkridge, Maryland-based company said Thursday.

Von Hagel stated he is excited to lead the new business venture and is “ready to dive in, develop new business partnerships, and to start helping our customers with their supply chain and technology needs.”

The executive has worked at CyberCore for over a decade as vice president of solutions and marketing. Prior to coming aboard the company, he was a senior consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton and held several software engineering positions at companies such as SBI Technologies Corp. and Pangia Technologies.

Von Hagel has also taught computer science and business management as an adjunct professor at Loyola University Maryland and business research and data analysis at Notre Dame of Maryland University.

He has extensive experience collaborating with intelligence community customers. In his new role at CyberCore, Von Hagel will be expected to construct technology roadmaps, as well as establish vendor alliance partnerships and build upon up and coming OEM technologies.

The new business will also find Von Hagel utilizing the company’s 3,500 sq. ft. integration center to develop new services and approaches for both clientele and staff.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, CyberCore CEO Neal Frick elaborated on the emergent technology solutions group, saying it will incorporate “general problem solving at a higher level.”

“We have developed a way of securing our supply chain that significantly reduces risk of compromise. ETS is going to take the incredible work that our teams have done and develop solutions for our clients,” Frick continued.

Frick was elevated from vice president of mission services to CEO in January.