Dan Jablonsky on Maxar’s Financial Performance in Full Year 2021

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 14, 2022 — Maxar Technologies recorded $1.77 billion in consolidated revenues for the full year ended Dec. 31 and attributed the increase to its Earth intelligence and space infrastructure segments’ financial performance, GovCon Wire reported.

“Our performance this year demonstrates that we are executing on our strategic growth plans. We generated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, and we won notable awards across a diverse set of customers, including the National Reconnaissance Office, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Army, several key U.S. allies, and a number of leading technology companies,” said Dan Jablonsky, president and CEO of Maxar.

Dan Jablonsky is among the winners of the 2022 Wash100 Award. Visit Wash100.com to cast your votes for him and your other favorite govcon leaders.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.