GovCon Expert Dana Barnes, SVP of Public Sector at Palo Alto Networks, Secures 2nd Consecutive Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has presented GovCon Expert Dana Barnes, senior vice president of public sector at Palo Alto Networks, his 2022 Wash100 Award in recognition of his leadership in zero trust implementation in the federal sector. This marks the second consecutive time that Barnes was included in Executive Mosaic’s annual list of the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting sector. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

“At its core, Zero Trust is about building resiliency and ensuring that our federal customers can execute against their mission even during a cyber attack. This has become even more crucial to our federal partners,” Barnes said during a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Dana Barnes and the Palo Alto Networks team for their 2022 Wash100 recognition.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.