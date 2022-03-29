D&Z Partners With Battelle, EURENCO to Compete for Army’s Holsten Ammunition Plant Contract

Day & Zimmerman, Battelle Memorial Institute and European energetic materials manufacturer EURENCO have partnered to pursue an opportunity with the U.S. Army to manage a Kingsport, Tennessee-based ammunition facility.

The team will compete for a planned Army contract for the operations of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant throughout an anticipated 10-year period, D&Z said Monday.

The effort also includes the manufacturing of military explosives.

The partnership combines the production experience of D&Z’s munitions and government unit; research, development, testing and evaluation expertise of Battelle; and the energetic materials manufacturing capabilities of EURENCO.

“[It] positions us as a premier Government Owned /Contractor Operated team to manage Holston,” commented Mike Yoh, president of D&Z’s munitions and government group.

The Army plans to award the HSAAP operations and management contract in fiscal 2023.