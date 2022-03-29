in Industry News, News

D&Z Partners With Battelle, EURENCO to Compete for Army’s Holsten Ammunition Plant Contract

Day & Zimmerman, Battelle Memorial Institute and European energetic materials manufacturer EURENCO have partnered to pursue an opportunity with the U.S. Army to manage a Kingsport, Tennessee-based ammunition facility.

The team will compete for a planned Army contract for the operations of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant throughout an anticipated 10-year period, D&Z said Monday.

The effort also includes the manufacturing of military explosives.

The partnership combines the production experience of D&Z’s munitions and government unit; research, development, testing and evaluation expertise of Battelle; and the energetic materials manufacturing capabilities of EURENCO.

“[It] positions us as a premier Government Owned /Contractor Operated team to manage Holston,” commented Mike Yoh, president of D&Z’s munitions and government group.

The Army plans to award the HSAAP operations and management contract in fiscal 2023.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

