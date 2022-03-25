in Executive Moves, News

Former Peraton Exec David Park Named Senior Director of Digital Services at GovCIO

David Park, formerly director of mobile development and digital services at Peraton, has joined GovCIO to serve as senior director of digital services, FedHealthIT reported Thursday.

Park will be responsible for overseeing the information technology company’s $70 million program dedicated to customers in the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition, he will lead the agile implementation of search, authentication, claims and appeals, check-in and profile functions on the VA.gov website.

His career also includes work at Visa USA, Ciabe, Media General Digital and Netscape Communications, where he served as director of product management.

GovCIO offers digital experience, cybersecurity, data, management and IT modernization services to national security, health care and federal-civilian customers.

Written by Nichols Martin

Written by Nichols Martin

