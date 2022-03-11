Defense Industry Vet David Beltran Appointed Senior Director at Valiant

David Beltran, a defense industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, has joined Valiant Integrated Services as senior director of programs for training and readiness.

Beltran, who was with the former Raytheon company serving as its program management director, will now help Valiant maintain service quality and drive project completion at its training and readiness business unit, the company said Thursday.

“Dave’s extensive track record in high-pressure environments and experience in global defense operations and training will enable Valiant to continue creating organizational agility and a growth mindset to capitalize on future opportunities in today’s changing marketplace,” said Hector Alvarez, general manager and senior vice president of Valiant’s training and readiness business.

Virginia-based Valiant offers training, engineering, logistics, mission, maintenance and program management services to help national defense customers train, arm, support and secure servicemen.