in Contract Awards, News

DIU Taps iT2 to Prototype Wearable Comms Tech

DIU Taps iT2 to Prototype Wearable Comms Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Department of Defense has selected Integrated Tactical Technologies to develop a two-way wireless communication system under a potential $19.4 million other transaction authority contract.

The company said Wednesday it will prototype a wearable technology for the Defense Innovation Unit’s ‘Wireless Soldier’ project, which aims to minimize the use of antennas and other external components of wearable communication systems.

Military apparel provider Bluewater Defense will help iT2 produce the Wireless Soldier technology under a partnership between the two companies.

The award marks iT2’s second contract from DIU in the past four years.

Peter Hadrovic, CEO of iT2, said the new OTA contract reflects the company’s strategy to develop wearable communications and sensing systems that could help address gaps not filled by conventional wearable products.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Defense DepartmentDefense Innovation UnitDIUDODGovconIntegrated Tactical TechnologiesiT2Peter HadrovicWireless Soldier

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

Former Deloitte Space Specialist Jeff Matthews Named Radian Strategy Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former Deloitte Space Specialist Jeff Matthews Named Radian Strategy Director
GE's Adaptive Cycle Engine for Air Force's F-35 Aircraft Enters Phase 2 Testing - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GE’s Adaptive Cycle Engine for Air Force’s F-35 Aircraft Enters Phase 2 Testing