DLH’s Cloud-Based Data Analytics Platform Granted FedRAMP Authorization

The Infinibyte Cloud offering of DLH Holdings has been listed on the Federal Risk Assessment and Management Program Marketplace after the data analytics technology passed government security requirements.

The cloud-based secure data analytics product was granted FedRAMP authorization by the General Services Administration and is now available for use by defense and civilian agencies as a cloud-based computing platform, the company said Tuesday.

According to Zach Parker, president and CEO of DLH, the technology offers data storage options, security credentials, flexibility and analytics tools that are designed to support and secure government missions in cyberspace.

“Data security is of paramount importance to civilian and military customers across the federal government as they carry out their vital missions,” continued Parker.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, DLH provides expertise in public health, performance evaluation and health operations and capabilities in cloud, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, analytics and telehealth systems for its civilian and military customers.