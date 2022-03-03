DOD Ramps Up Artificial Intelligence Development With Over 600 AI Projects Underway

The federal government is working to develop and implement artificial intelligence capabilities for use across multiple agencies and operational facets in an effort to increase efficiency, better detect network vulnerabilities, boost military defenses and ensure the U.S. technological and operational advantage over adversarial forces.

Over 600 AI projects are currently underway within the Department of Defense, according to a recent study by the Government Accountability Office that outlined the department’s status in regards to developing and acquiring AI capabilities.

Artificial intelligence is a top priority for the U.S. government; AI was included in the White House’s recently published critical and emerging technologies list, which identified tech areas that could help safeguard American citizens, boost economic growth and defend democratic values.

The GAO report said AI is “poised to change future battlefields and the pace of threats the U.S. faces,” and it will continue to gain importance in DOD operations as global power countries accelerate their own adoption of the technology.

“Other nations are making significant investments in this area that threaten to erode the U.S. military technological and operational advantage,” according to GAO.

However, despite the Defense Department’s strategy of “investing heavily in AI tools and capabilities,” many of these tools and capabilities are not yet cleared for operational use.

“The majority of AI capabilities that support DOD’s warfighting mission are still in development,” the report found. “These capabilities largely focus on analyzing intelligence, enhancing weapon system platforms such as aircraft and ships that do not require human operators, and providing recommendations on the battlefield (such as where to move troops).”

This development setback highlights the tedious acquisition process and talent shortage issues that continue to burden the Defense Department and hamper innovation.

Learn more about the government’s adoption of AI technology for uses across military, cybersecurity and national security at the Applying AI to Data for Cyber Hygiene and National Security Forum hosted by ExecutiveBiz Events on March 10.

DISA’s Stephen Wallace is scheduled to keynote the in-person forum and speak alongside other prominent federal and industry leaders on how AI can be implemented to usher the country into the next generation of technological superiority.

Register now for the March 10 event!