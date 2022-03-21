DOE Lab to Work With Cybersecurity Startup QED Under Mentorship Program

QED Secure Solutions, a cybersecurity startup in Texas, has been named a partner to the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory through the Department of Energy’s mentor-protege program.

INL contractor Battelle Energy Alliance chose QED after a comprehensive assessment to join a partnership aimed at mentoring small businesses in proposal development, business planning and other areas that could help them pursue DOE contracts, the laboratory said Friday.

The cybersecurity company and IDL’s national and homeland security directorate will work together under the program.

“This program accomplishes our goal of assisting small businesses to gain the knowledge, skills and capabilities needed to compete for Department of Energy contracts successfully,” said Stacey Francis, who manages INL’s small business program.

Francis added that the laboratory will look to identify other businesses that could support its mission.