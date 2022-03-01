Don Styer Promoted to Enterprise Technology Officer at Serco’s US Subsidiary

Don Styer , director of analytics and technology solutions at Serco Group ‘s U.S. subsidiary, has been elevated to the position of enterprise technology officer.

He will lead the newly formed office at Serco Inc. in a vice president capacity and its efforts to apply digital technology in the customer service delivery process, the company said Tuesday.

His new job will also entail leading strategies to boost efficiency within the company’s tech operations and collaborating with the business development team to help devise tech-driven proposals for government acquisition programs.

Styer has worked for Serco for nearly six years, first as a senior program manager and advanced analytic professional in charge of program management for government and commercial industry customers. He then became director of the business analytics group before his most recent role as director of analytics and technology solutions.

He previously spent nine years at Whitney, Bradley & Brown, a management consultancy that Serco acquired in 2021. Before WBB, he held a two-decade career with the U.S. Navy in training, consulting and sales roles. Styer was assistant director of logistics training for the Navy Afloat Training Group in the Atlantic, stock control and customer service officer aboard the USS Enterprise and department head of the Navy Mine Countermeasures Ship, among others.

In addition, Styer is a public speaker and published author. His fields of knowledge include logistics supply chain management, acquisition and organizational design.