Draper’s Sarah Leeper to Co-Chair NDIA’s Electronics Division

Sarah Leeper, principal director for defense systems at Draper, will co-chair the National Defense Industrial Association’s electronics division.

She will oversee a division dedicated to evaluating present and potential challenges, as well as developing ways to provide trusted electronics for the U.S. government, Draper said Thursday.

NDIA’s electronics division offers a framework that facilitates information exchanges between research centers, commercial companies and the defense sector.

Highlighting the importance of resiliency amid increasing supply chain complexity and interdependency, Leeper said, “NDIA is front and center in this charge and creates a collaborative forum for government and industry and supports an ecosystem for shaping policy and re-establishing the nation’s technology leadership in defense and national security.”

NDIA uses expertise from government, defense, academic and commercial sectors to strategically address national security challenges.