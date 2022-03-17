Economic Development Vet Linda Thomson Joins CTC Board; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Linda Thomson, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, has been tapped to join the board of directors of Concurrent Technologies Corp.

Thomson has been JARI’s president and CEO for two decades, leading teams focused on business retention, workforce development, site selection, finance, procurement and small business technical assistance, CTC said Wednesday.

Her career also includes work at nonprofits such as the Northeastern Economic Development Association and the PA Economic Development Association, where she served as president.

“We welcome her knowledge and passion for cultivating successful businesses through her engagement with the public sector, which will complement our outstanding board of directors,” said Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC.

JARI, which Thomson leads, performs economic development efforts to support Cambria and Somerset counties.