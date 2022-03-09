Health Care Vets Eric Kammer, John McLean Join Guidehouse as Partners

Eric Kammer, formerly a General Electric executive, and John McLean, who was a vice president at health care company Premier, have joined Guidehouse as partners based in Chicago and Atlanta, respectively.

The newly appointed executives will work on efforts to help Guidehouse customers including government and commercial health care organizations pursue growth and transformation, the company said Tuesday.

Kammer will be responsible for supporting the delivery of Guidehouse portfolio to health care executives to inform their decisions. He holds over two decades of experience in the health care industry, with expertise that encompasses transformation, operating model design, human resources and enterprise governance.

McLean, who has 20 years of industrial engineering experience in designing and applying operating models, will help Guidehouse develop workforce strategies that harness analytics to manage resources, relieve burnout and forecast demand.

Guidehouse has also appointed Steve Valentine to serve as a national adviser. He brings over 45 years of experience to his new role and will contribute expertise in business transactions, mergers, financial analysis and hospital-physician arrangements to the firm’s strategic pursuits.