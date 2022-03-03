Executive Mosaic Announces 3rd Wash100 Award for LMI President & CEO Doug Wagoner

Executive Mosaic has presented Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI, his third Wash100 Award for leading company growth and expansion into federal health and intelligence markets. Wagoner’s inclusion in the 2022 class also marks his second consecutive Wash100 recognition. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

Don’t forget to cast a vote for Wagoner as one of your top government contracting leaders on Wash100.com, where you can also read about the nine-year history of the award and its current and previous recipients.

“Doug Wagoner brings years of trusted management success to lead and transform LMI into a $1 billion player in the highly competitive research, logistics, AI support as well as the test and evaluation prowess. In addition to LMI’s aggressive topline growth, Doug has built a scalable management team and locked in critically important agency relationships,” commented Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Doug Wagoner and the LMI team for winning his third Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.