Executive Mosaic Announces 5th Wash100 Award for SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene

Executive Mosaic has named Nazzic Keene, CEO of Science Applications International Corp., as one of the inductees into the 2022 Wash100 Award for leading the company’s strategic growth. This represents the fifth year that Keene has been included in Executive Mosaic’s annual selection of official and executive driving innovation and making a significant impact across the government contracting industry.

Visit GovCon Wire to read her full profile and don’t forget to cast your votes for her and your other favorite GovCon leaders on Wash100.com.

“Nazzic’s rapid ascent to the CEO position of one of GovCon’s most identifiable and elite firms, has brought her industry-wide recognition as one of the most distinguished names in GovCon,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “While successfully balancing an impressive acquisition strategy, Nazzic has also made key management changes to SAIC and inspires her company with her energetic, transformational leadership style and ability to clearly articulate SAIC’s roadmap into the future.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Nazzic Keene and the SAIC team for winning her fifth Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.