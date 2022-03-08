Executive Mosaic Awards 3rd Consecutive Wash100 Award to Dawne Hickton, Jacobs EVP & President of Critical Mission Solutions

Executive Mosaic has presented Dawne Hickton, an executive vice president at Jacobs and president of the company’s critical mission solutions group, her third consecutive Wash100 Award in recognition of her push for cybersecurity and space services growth in 2021. Hickton’s 2022 win builds on her previous inclusion in Executive Mosaic’s annual list of the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting arena. Visit GovCon Wire to read her full profile.

The three-time Wash100 awardee’s departure from Jacobs was announced in early March. Steve Arnette, senior vice president of advanced engineering, research and operations, will succeed Hickton, effective April 1.

Executive Mosaic extends its congratulations to Dawne Hickton and the Jacobs team on their 2021 accomplishments that gain them their Wash100 Award.

