Executive Mosaic Awards 3rd Consecutive Wash100 Award to Dawne Hickton, Jacobs EVP & President of Critical Mission Solutions

Executive Mosaic has presented Dawne Hickton, an executive vice president at Jacobs and president of the company’s critical mission solutions group, her third consecutive Wash100 Award in recognition of her push for cybersecurity and space services growth in 2021. Hickton’s 2022 win builds on her previous inclusion in Executive Mosaic’s annual list of the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting arena. Visit GovCon Wire to read her full profile.

The three-time Wash100 awardee’s departure from Jacobs was announced in early March. Steve Arnette, senior vice president of advanced engineering, research and operations, will succeed Hickton, effective April 1.

Executive Mosaic extends its congratulations to Dawne Hickton and the Jacobs team on their 2021 accomplishments that gain them their Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

