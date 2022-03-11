Executive Spotlight: Bill Webner, Vice President With Capgemini Government Solutions

Bill Webner, a vice president with Capgemini Government Solutions, recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz regarding the rapid growth of the company’s business in the federal market as well as how Capgemini implements the latest digital transformation efforts and stays ahead of the speed of innovation.

In addition, Bill also discussed the core values that are most important to Capgemini Government Solutions and a lot more during the latest Executive Spotlight interview.

You can read the full Executive Spotlight interview with Bill Webner below:

ExecutiveBiz: What’s driving the rapid growth of Capgemini’s Government Solutions business in the federal market?

“Capgemini Government Solutions is a fast-growing entrepreneurial unit within the global Capgemini Group. We have been accelerating at 30 percent organic CAGR over the past five years in the federal market and are expected to continue to outperform.

Our success is built on a digital-first portfolio focused on bringing modern commercial service offerings to the federal market. By focusing on SaaS/PaaS/IaaS solutions combined with Advanced Analytics, AI, and UI/UX, our team has positioned itself as a go-to option for innovative federal leaders looking to disrupt the status quo within their programs.

As a digital-native player, we prioritize on our groundbreaking people programs that yield future-shaping client solutions teams. We also have the advantage of accessing our global Capgemini workforce to draw upon a broad range of experts to fuel our thinking and deliver next-generation solutions to the federal market.

Top tech talent thrives in our high-paced, entrepreneurial environment and creates positive, reinforcing cycles of growth.”

ExecutiveBiz: What else can you share about your talent strategy and investments in people programs at Capgemini Government Solutions?

“The top priority for our leadership team at Capgemini Government Solutions is to focus on building a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce at all levels of the organization. Working towards that goal is a key requirement for generating innovative business and technology solutions in the federal market.

A workforce that serves the public sector must be socially aware, plugged-in to the needs of our citizenry and share a collective mindfulness of the issues facing our nation. The broad spectrum of people we recruit, develop and promote at Capgemini Government Solutions represents everything that makes our country unique.

It would be easy to cite all of Capgemini’s top-tier partnerships and technology awards as a global systems integrator and thus claim technical preeminence in the marketplace. But those accolades only scratch the surface of what makes Capgemini great. There is so much more to creating meaningful and lasting value for our federal clients – and for Capgemini that value is always centered on people.”

ExecutiveBiz: With emerging technologies influencing the digital transformation strategies of every agency and program across government, how does Capgemini Government Solutions stay ahead of innovation in the federal market?

“As a globally-recognized technology solutions leader, Capgemini clearly embraces emerging and disruptive technologies and new ways of working – this is why clients from every sector turn to us for their most difficult challenges and this is what gets our 350,000 worldwide experts excited.

The real impact has been the pace at which these technologies emerge and how quickly our federal clients look to embrace these changes. To capture change and accelerate speed-to-market, we have integrated Capgemini’s commercial and international government experience – including talent, client insights and accelerators – with our Capgemini Government Solutions federal business to deliver cutting-edge and sustainable results.

Our Capgemini Government Solutions federal business is investing in new approaches to market-sensing and we are connected to Capgemini’s broader portfolio of client industries, sectors and geographies from around the world so we know what is on the tech horizon on a 3-6 month cycle.

We also have a robust, global ecosystem of tech thinkers, academic institutions, start-ups, venture capitalists and change experts that thrives in our Applied Innovation Exchange – a differentiator for us in the federal market and a solution that is in high demand by our federal clients as they continue their digital transformation journey.“

ExecutiveBiz: What are the core values that are most important to Capgemini Government Solutions?

“Capgemini has 7 core values that define our culture and shape what our employees bring to work every day. Some of my favorite Capgemini values are Freedom, Fun, and Boldness.

Freedom has been essential to me during my career at Capgemini and provided me with opportunities to create innovative client solutions that draw on Capgemini’s global portfolio, to engage with teams and cultures from around the world and explore different passions within each role.

Our value of Fun is another essential ingredient, and we wouldn’t have the resources we have today if we didn’t all enjoy coming to work together, pushing each other to grow. I truly believe the people are what make the job, and Capgemini strives to help its employees find fun and joy in their everyday activities.

Lastly, our value of Boldness has given me permission to try new things, take on bigger and more diverse opportunities and stretch roles, and take control of my career. I’m always excited for what Capgemini has in store for me next.”

About Bill Webner

Bill Webner is a management and technology consulting executive and leads Capgemini’s US Federal business at the request of the Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors of Capgemini Government Solutions.

He holds direct responsibility for the overall performance of the market portfolio, including: strategic planning and execution, market positioning, people development, client management and financial results.

About Capgemini Government Solutions

Capgemini Government Solutions is a U.S. company based in McLean, Virginia. Capgemini partners with U.S. federal government organizations to bring the global public and private sector insight and experience required for mission transformation.

Capgemini’s U.S. federal business delivers enterprise and technology modernization solutions to a vast portfolio of Civilian, Health, National Security and Defense clients.

Get the future you want with Capgemini Government Solutions. Additional information on Capgemini Government Solutions is available at www.capgemini-gs.com