GDMS President Chris Brady Discusses Autonomous, Encryption Tech Projects in Q&A

Chris Brady, president of the mission systems unit at General Dynamics and a 2022 Wash100 winner, said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview that the business is working to expand its unmanned underwater vehicle autonomy technologies and gave an overview of its “Hammerhead” anti-submarine mine system prototype project with the U.S. Navy.

“As we look at further applying autonomy to the second and third tiers, we know the tools and techniques necessary for a vessel to decide how, when and why to dive below the surface. Is it to avoid obstacles? Do we just want to reach the seafloor and explore, etc?” Brady told GovCon Wire.

In the Q&A session, he also overviewed GDMS’ process in developing cryptological devices for critical data protection, its work with government customers in the space domain and his perspective on drone threats to national security.

“General Dynamics Mission Systems has had a strong presence in the space market for more than 60 years, enabling more than 400 missions of discovery and counting.”

Visit GovCon Wire to read the full Executive Spotlight with Chris Brady, and don’t miss our other interviews with the most significant executives of consequence to the GovCon and federal sectors.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

