Q&A: Josh Jackson on SAIC’s Holistic Approaches to Talent Acquisition, Tech Modernization

Josh Jackson, senior vice president in charge of the Navy and Marine Corps portfolio at Science Applications International Corp., said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview that the company uses a holistic approach when recruiting talent and he believes workforce contributions help federal customers address mission challenges.

“At SAIC and our Navy business, which is the area that I lead, we are very thoughtful and intentional about our employee’s experience and it is an absolute priority for us. We do our best throughout the interviewing process, the onboarding and welcoming process, as well as building the team and ensuring everyone feels included and can bring their true selves to work.”

Jackson told GovCon Wire in the Q&A session that the government, commercial and academic sectors need tighter collaboration and increased transparency throughout the capability development process.

“We need to think holistically and not just about the technology pieces of the puzzle. We need to think about how technology is being used and how we might change from a concept of employment or operations. As a result, that is what drives SAIC in this situation to think about these IT modernization and systems modernization efforts.”

