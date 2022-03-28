EXPANSIA Secures USAF Contract for Digital Marketplace Implementation; Adam Jarnagin Quoted

Government services firm EXPANSIA has won a multi-million-dollar contract award from the U.S. Air Force to create a digital marketplace for advanced manufacturing.

The AGORA digital marketplace is meant to render USAF processes more efficient and cut down on financial and scheduling inconveniences from supply chain delays, the Nashua, New Hampshire-based contractor said Monday.

Adam “AJ” Jarnagin, CEO of EXPANSIA, welcomed the opportunity for the company to support the Air Force effort, anticipating the initiative “[to] directly improve USAF’s mission readiness.”

“We believe that our strategic solutions and laser focus on users at the tactical edge are game-changers in filling the gaps in the defense supply chain,” he added.

Under the contract provided by the USAF Rapid Sustainment Office, EXPANSIA is expected to conceive a new internet-hosted marketplace that merges the previous, separate supply chain management networks. The firm will test and evaluate the platform and assist in the RSO’s goals to update sustainment strategies.

The project also seeks to facilitate communications between the federal government and defense industry base partners. In addition, the platform will be a hub for equipment data so that users and USAF partners can determine what parts are needed for the branch and support their delivery along the full lifecycle.

The implementation of AGORA is seen to be a crucial step for advanced manufacturing in the Air Force and may have wider effects in the Department of Defense. Ideally it will clear up supply chain concerns and boost mission readiness.

EXPANSIA has been collaborating with the Air Force on a series of recent endeavors. It has utilized DevSecOps and modeling and simulation technologies in work with the USAF Research Laboratory and the USAF Life Cycle Management Center.

The firm has also performed modernization duties on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems for the USAF, the National Space Defense Center, the Space Force and the Federal Aviation Administration.