Federal CIO Clare Martorana Named to 2022 Wash100 for Championing IT Cybersecurity & Public Service Delivery Innovation

Executive Mosaic is honored to introduce Federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana as the latest inductee into the 2022 Wash100 class of leaders who shape the conversation and drive innovation in the government contracting arena. This marks the first time Martorana has been selected to receive the coveted Wash100 Award.

Martorana started her federal career in October 2016 as a U.S. Digital Service member at the Department of Veterans Affairs and served CIO in the Office of Personnel Management for two years before the White House appointed her in March 2021 to the federal CIO role. Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Martorana as one of your favorite executives who influence GovCon from all angles of government and business.

Martorana concurrently serves as administrator for e-government at the Office of Management and Budget and board chair of the Technology Modernization Fund.

Her office at OMB worked with the General Services Administration to update TMF guidance for the distribution of $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan to cybersecurity defenses, pandemic response and economic recovery projects in the government.

“The TMF enables multi-year transformational projects by ensuring federal agencies have resources that exist throughout the lifecycle of modernization,” the federal CIO said in May.

At a July congressional hearing , Martorana proposed pairing government policy specialists with technologists in the information technology policy development process to help propel IT modernization at agencies and highlighted her belief that translating innovative ideas into modern policies will position agencies for best-in-class public service delivery.

“We must raise government technology standards and practices to those of the private sector, and rely on open-source technologies, modern security practices, and pressure-tested solutions already in place,” she told the House Oversight Committee’s government operations subcommittee.

The Biden administration created a two-year U.S. Digital Corps fellowship in August with the goal of recruiting technologists such as data science and software engineering professionals to help their host agencies update citizen-facing services.

Martorana said the early-career tech talent program would provide the federal government a “deep bench for technology modernization and digital transformation” and supports the administration’s federal IT and cybersecurity goals.

She outlined in a Sept. 30 blog post three ways the Biden administration is using technology to improve how the government delivers citizen services. The initiatives center around the first tranche of American Rescue Plan-funded TMF projects, zero trust cybersecurity principles and IT workforce recruitment programs.

“The pandemic forced us to shine a light on the way we operate across Government and ask how we can serve our citizens faster, more securely, and equitably. We tested and deployed commercial technology solutions, pushed them into production, evaluated and adjusted, as necessary.”

In a Dec. 13 article posted on CIO.gov , Mortarana wrote that the Office of the Federal CIO will provide assistance to help department and agency heads comply with the Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Clare Martorana and her team for their Wash100 selection.