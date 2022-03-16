FedLearn Names Military, Industry Vets to New Advisory Board; J. Keith Dunbar Quoted

FedLearn has created a board of advisers that would guide the development and marketing of the service-disabled veteran owned small business’ online learning platform and content for the government contracting arena.

The board consists of five inaugural members with combined experience in working on artificial intelligence, communications, intelligence and training in the military and private sectors, the startup said Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to welcome these five distinguished leaders to our board of advisors to guide strategic decisions to ensure FedLearn is continually innovative, takes advantage of emerging opportunities and meets the evolving needs of our customers’ missions,” commented J. Keith Dunbar, founder and CEO of FedLearn.

The new advisers are: