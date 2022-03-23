in News, Technology

Firefly Aerospace Secures $75M in AE Industrial Partners-Led Series B Funding Round

Firefly Aerospace has raised $75 million in a round of Series B financing led by AE Industrial Partners and will use the capital to support future flights of its Alpha launch vehicle and advance the development of the Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Program and other launch and in-space platforms.

AEI said Tuesday it also completed its purchase of a significant stake in Cedar Park, Texas-based Firefly from Noosphere Venture Partners as part of efforts to further expand its portfolio of space technology companies.

In May 2021, Firefly closed a round of Series A financing, giving the launch services provider a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Firefly CEO Tom Markusic said the latest funding round will position the company for future growth.

Firefly conducted the first flight of its Alpha launch vehicle in September and expects to perform a second Alpha launch in the second quarter of 2022.

The company finished the critical design review phase for its Blue Ghost Lunar Lander and plans to present the integration readiness review for the program in April.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

