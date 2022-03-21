Forescout to Help NIST Develop Manufacturing Tech Security Guide

A National Institute of Standards and Technology-run center has partnered with Forescout Technologies to craft new guidance for manufacturing companies to strengthen cybersecurity of operational and information technology assets.

The company said it seeks to help manufacturers address integrity risks and protect data in industrial control systems as part of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence’s guide development project.

“As IT and OT converge, hackers take advantage of the underlying vulnerabilities and lack of segmentation to create widespread disruption,” said Daniel Trivellato, vice president of operational technology at Forescout.

“Forescout urges OT organizations to use the guidelines provided by NIST NCCoE as a clear path to protect their critical assets and mitigate against future threats.”

The California-based software provider previously helped the agency create security guidelines that center around internet of things and zero trust concepts.