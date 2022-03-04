Former Booz Allen Exec Susan Longley Named Health Policy VP at Abt Associates

Susan Longley, formerly a Booz Allen Hamilton senior official, was appointed as vice president and account lead for health policy at consulting and research firm Abt Associates.

In her new role, she will focus on engaging with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and will contribute expertise in policy implementation and change management, Abt said Thursday.

Longley’s responsibilities also include helping the firm expand its portfolio of patient experience, equity, cost of care and climate services.

Longley spent 17 years at Booz Allen, where she helped federal agencies, including CMS, and stakeholders run initiatives on health care quality, domestic preparedness and public reporting. She spent over a decade serving as a senior associate at the company. Her work has supported the implementation of growth strategies in health, homeland security and other sectors.

“Her understanding of the policy landscape will benefit CMS and other clients seeking to enhance their focus on patients and beneficiaries,” said Paul Kolebuck, chief growth officer at Abt.