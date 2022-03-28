in Executive Moves, News

Former Peraton Exec Thomas Oh Named Principal at Signature Federal Systems

Thomas Oh, formerly senior manager for business operations at Peraton, has been appointed to serve as a principal at information technology company Signature Federal Systems, FedHealthIT reported Friday.

Oh holds experience in the areas of business operations, enterprise IT strategy and project management.

His career also includes work at Trowbridge & Trowbridge, ArcSource Group and Axiologic Solutions, where he served as enterprise senior IT adviser for strategy and policy. He is also a psychological operations officer for the U.S. Army’s reserve forces.

Signature Federal Systems globally provides IT integration services to national security customers. The company’s offerings include data analytics, DevSecOps, infrastructure, software engineering, cyber and geospatial intelligence.

Written by Nichols Martin

