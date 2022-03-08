GDIT Secures $162M DISA OTA for Development of Identity, Credential & Access Management Platform; Amy Gilliland Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 8, 2022 — General Dynamics’ information technology business will produce an identity, credential and access management platform under a potential five-year, $162 million other transaction authority agreement from the Defense Information Systems Agency, GovCon Wire reported.

GDIT was tasked to continue the integration of the Department of Defense’s financial management applications into the ICAM platform as well as to expand the system to include non-financial management apps.

“DOD and DISA’s enterprise ICAM solution will serve as a critical pillar of its cybersecurity strategy and ultimate push toward a zero-trust architecture,” said Amy Gilliland, president of GDIT and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient. “As a foundational element of JADC2, it is also key to DOD’s vision of a connected joint force. We are looking forward to partnering with the DoD to achieve this vision.”

