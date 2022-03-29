GDIT to Support Army Biomedical Research Programs Under $171M Contract

General Dynamics‘ information technology business will provide program management and other services in support of the U.S. Army’s medical research programs under a five-year, $171 million contract announced in January.

The Biomedical Research Application Evaluation and Support contract requires the company to perform software development and scientific services to help the Army peer review grant applications for biomedical research, General Dynamics Information Technology said Monday.

Work under the BRAES contract supports Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs and the Army’s Medical Research and Development Command. The CDMRP funding organization has delivered a total of $19.38 billion in research investments since 1992, in support of military, veteran and public health care.

“We have supported CDMRP for the last 27 years and are honored to have the opportunity to continue this partnership to support innovative, high-impact research with the potential to improve the lives of our service members and the American public,” said Kevin Connell, vice president and general manager for science and engineering at General Dynamics Information Technology.