GDMS President Chris Brady Earns 3rd Straight Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has included Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics Mission Systems, in the 2022 class of the Wash100 Award recipients in recognition of his leadership in driving the company’s autonomy innovation and space domain expansion. This represents the third consecutive year that Brady has won the Wash100 Award, which is annually presented to the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting arena. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Chris Brady and the GDMS team for being recognized with the 2022 Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

