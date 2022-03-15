Gen. Paul Nakasone, NSA Director and Cybercom Commander, Awarded 6th Consecutive Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has inducted Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service, into the 2022 edition of the Wash100 Award in recognition of his leadership in U.S. military missions in cyberspace. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Nakasone has won the Wash100 Award, which is annually presented to the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting arena. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

Don’t forget to cast your votes for Nakasone and your other favorite GovCon leaders on Wash100.com, where you can also read about the nine-year history of the award and its current and previous recipients.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Gen. Paul Nakasone and the NSA and Cybercom organizations for their inclusion in the 2022 Wash100 awardees.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.