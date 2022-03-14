General Atomics Test Fires Defensive Projectile Interceptor Design

General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business has concluded the testing of two gun-launched, hypersonic interceptors under partnerships with the U.S. Army and Navy.

The company said Thursday it test fired the projectiles with integrated, gun-hardened guidance electronics to evaluate how well they can sustain trajectory and data links while being subjected to intense G-forces.

New Mexico-based White Sands Missile Range hosted the launch of one projectile via a 32-megajoule railgun, and Dugway Proving Ground in Utah hosted another test firing activity that involved a powder gun.

Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Inc., said the projectiles have demonstrated survivability and aerodynamic performance at hypersonic velocities.

“We have completed our contract to fabricate, deliver and test prototype projectiles in railgun and powder gun environments,” he added.

Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Armaments Center and Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Dahlgren Division helped GA-EMS conduct the tests.