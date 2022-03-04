in News, Technology

General Atomics Unveils Autonomous Collaborative Platform ‘Gambit’

General Atomics has announced a new unmanned aircraft system designed to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to users.

Gambit from General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business is a jet-powered autonomous collaborative platform designed using digital engineering techniques and can enable pilots to gain insights into hostile airspace, detect threats and share data across the battlespace for key decisions and actions, the company said Thursday.

Gambit will usher in a new era, where UAS work collaboratively with manned aircraft to detect, identify and target adversaries at range and scale across the battlespace,” said David Alexander, president of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

The platform will use artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities to carry out various tasks, such as sensing and tracking targets.

Alexander said Gambit is part of a family of systems strategy in support of the U.S. Air Force’s future force design concepts.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

