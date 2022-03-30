General Dynamics Subsidiary Ships New PNT Tech to Army for Missile Battery Testing

A subsidiary of General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has provided the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command with new navigation systems featuring Military GPS User Equipment receiver cards.

GPS Source delivered assured positioning navigation and timing or APNT systems to DEVCOM’s Aviation and Missile Center and the Army’s program executive office for missiles and space, which will evaluate how well the technology works with Patriot missile batteries, General Dynamics said Tuesday.

The APNT systems have a VICTORY chip-scale atomic clock accessory module, an anti-jam antenna and the GPS Source Enhanced DAGR Distributed Device.

Using the systems, General Dynamics looks to support the Department of Defense’s GPS modernization efforts and boost the accuracy of Patriot’s command and control systems, launchers and radars.

“These will be the first fielded MGUE capable units since the inception of the GPS modernization effort over twenty years ago,” said Aaron Mebust, vice president and director at GPS Source.