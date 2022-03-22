in Contract Awards, News

Kamal Narang: General Dynamics IT Business to Help VA Implement Zero Trust Security Tech

General Dynamics‘ information technology business will help the Department of Veterans Affairs adopt a zero trust architecture to secure IT systems under a potential $45 million contract.

The company said Monday it will modernize an enterprise architecture for the VA to comply with government cybersecurity standards and protect health care data of former military personnel in web- and 5G-based medical devices.

For the project, GDIT intends to apply the DevSecOps methodology to support software modernization, security and delivery work.

Kamal Narang, vice president and general manager of the federal health sector at GDIT, said that zero trust-enabled tools have the potential to help the department manage patient privacy and experience while addressing an evolving threat landscape.

The contract has a base performance period of nine months, followed by four option periods.

