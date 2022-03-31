GE’s Adaptive Cycle Engine for Air Force’s F-35 Aircraft Enters Phase 2 Testing

General Electric recently started the second testing phase of a three-stream adaptive cycle engine for the F-35 aircraft at the U.S. Air Force’s Arnold Engineering Development Complex in Tennessee.

Phase 2 prepares for the maturation and full-scale development of the GE XA100 engine as part of the service branch’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program, the company said Wednesday.

Developed by GE’s Edison Works unit, XA100 uses an adaptive cycle, third-stream architecture and advanced component technologies to deliver increased range, acceleration and cooling power to an F-35A or F-35C without modifications to the aircraft’s frame.

“The XA100 simultaneously provides transformational improvements in fuel efficiency, thrust, power, and thermal management… These improvements will help ensure the F-35 remains a preeminent fighter platform not just in the near-term,” said David Tweedie, general manager for advanced combat engines at Edison Works.

Phase 2 testing comes after the conclusion of Phase 1 in November.