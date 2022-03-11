in Industry News, News

Guidehouse Establishes New Office Near Redstone Arsenal to Expand Huntsville Footprint

Guidehouse Establishes New Office Near Redstone Arsenal to Expand Huntsville Footprint - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Guidehouse has increased its footprint in Huntsville, Alabama, with a new office near Redstone Arsenal that will mostly cater to defense, national security and law enforcement organizations.

The office currently has 60 employees who offer predictive analytics, data science, cybersecurity, audit readiness, remediation services and other support for various clients, the consulting service provider said Thursday.

The added location is an investment aimed at expanding Guidehouse’s four-year presence in Huntsville, a growing government technology region that houses the FBI and other defense and national security firms.

This is a defining moment for Guidehouse and the Huntsville community, reaffirming our long-term commitment as a top strategic consultancy and revamping our presence in this important market,” said John Saad, a partner and national security segment leader at Guidehouse.

The company plans to start recruitment for more employees to staff the Huntsville office in the future.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

DefenseGovconGuidehousejohn saadlaw enforcementNational SecurityRedstone Arsenal

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Siddharth Dhir Joins HighPoint as Technology Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Siddharth Dhir Joins HighPoint as Technology Director
Defense Industry Vet David Beltran Appointed Senior Director at Valiant - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Defense Industry Vet David Beltran Appointed Senior Director at Valiant