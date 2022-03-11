Guidehouse Establishes New Office Near Redstone Arsenal to Expand Huntsville Footprint

Guidehouse has increased its footprint in Huntsville, Alabama, with a new office near Redstone Arsenal that will mostly cater to defense, national security and law enforcement organizations.

The office currently has 60 employees who offer predictive analytics, data science, cybersecurity, audit readiness, remediation services and other support for various clients, the consulting service provider said Thursday.

The added location is an investment aimed at expanding Guidehouse’s four-year presence in Huntsville, a growing government technology region that houses the FBI and other defense and national security firms.

“This is a defining moment for Guidehouse and the Huntsville community, reaffirming our long-term commitment as a top strategic consultancy and revamping our presence in this important market,” said John Saad, a partner and national security segment leader at Guidehouse.

The company plans to start recruitment for more employees to staff the Huntsville office in the future.