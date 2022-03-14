Gunnison Acquires Cybersecurity Platform Provider Centerpoint; Gil Dussek Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 14, 2022 — Gunnison Consulting Group looks to expand its information technology service offerings for government customers through its recent acquisition of cybersecurity company Centerpoint for an undisclosed amount; GovCon Wire reported.

The purchase increases Gunnison’s portfolio with new cybersecurity skills and is meant to support the federal government’s efforts to bridge IT modernization gaps, according to Gil Dussek, CEO of Gunnison.

Since 2014, Centerpoint has offered cyber defense, response, governance, strategy and other services to the federal marketplace.

