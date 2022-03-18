Peter Jhanjee Named HarmonyTech SVP, GM; Jackie Granzow Appointed Client Engagements VP

HarmonyTech, a Fairfax, Virginia-based information technology services provider, has named business development leaders Peter Jhanjee and Jackie Granzow to its leadership team.

Jhanjee will oversee corporate programs as senior vice president and general manager and Granzow will serve as VP of client engagements, HarmonyTech said Thursday.

Jhanjee is a Project Management Professional and a strategic planning and execution expert. He brings to HarmonyTech experience overseeing business initiatives and operations, software development and multiple technology programs.

He previously held leadership roles at several companies, including Aspex and Primescape Solutions.

Granzow will work with HarmonyTech’s leadership team to advance and meet growth initiatives and deliver platforms to federal partners as VP of client engagements.

She worked in the same capacity at Chameleon Integrated Services and held leadership positions at DRT Strategies, ActioNet, G&B Solutions and Verizon.

The appointments came a week after HarmonyTech named Randy “RJ” Kolton, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and a more than two-decade government market veteran, as executive VP and chief operating officer.