HII Completes Keel Authentication for Upcoming USS Ted Stevens Destroyer

Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ Ingalls Shipbuilding Division officially started the construction of a new Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer for the U.S. Navy.

Ingalls recently authenticated the keel of the future USS Ted Stevens, named after a World War II pilot and a former Republican senator from Alaska, Huntington Ingalls said Friday.

During the keel authentication ceremony, Stevens’ relatives welded their initials as DDG-128 sponsors onto a steel plate that will be installed on the upcoming destroyer.

As an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Ted Stevens will provide air, surface and subsurface warfare capabilities in support of sea control, power projection and other naval operations.