Hill-LRS Partnership Aims to Pursue Federal Construction Management Projects

A newly formed joint venture between Hill International and service-disabled veteran-owned company LRS Federal intends to bid for small business set-aside projects in the federal construction sector.

The Small Business Administration approved the partnership through the agency’s mentor-protege program, the companies said Thursday in a joint statement.

Ed Newman, first senior vice president of federal programs at Hill, said LRS professionals have skillsets and experience the two companies can apply in efforts to help federal customers carry out infrastructure projects.

Both parties look to deepen their business relationship when pursuing contracts in the government market.

Philadelphia-based Hill plans to combine its program and project management experience with architecture and engineering services of Maryland-headquartered LRS.

Written by Angeline Leishman

