Horace Blackman Climbs Ranks at CGI Federal to Defense, Intelligence and Space Lead; Stephanie Mango Quoted

Horace Blackman has been elevated to the position of senior vice president and lead of defense, intelligence and space at CGI Federal.

Blackman, who previously led the company’s health and human services sector, will be tasked to helm growth efforts and develop strategy for the defense, intelligence and space business unit, the Fairfax, Virginia-based CGI subsidiary said Tuesday.

“Mr. Blackman brings substantial private and public sector expertise and a decades-long track record of successful growth and value to mission-critical programs,” remarked Stephanie Mango, president of CGI Federal and a recipient of the Wash100 Award.

Blackman’s two-decade career includes extensive experience in partnering with government agencies in business and information technology-related work. He was vice president of health and life sciences at Lockheed Martin, where he expanded federal business in the health sector with branches like the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration.

Later, he was SVP of veterans health at Leidos and occupied a pair of senior-level roles at Cognizant directing its health care business.

In addition, Blackman worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for six years, first as director of planning and programs and later as an acting customer advocate for benefits.

The appointment is said to be part of a company push in recent years to amplify the defense, intelligence and space department at CGI Federal and further specify its capabilities to customer objectives.

In the new position, Blackman will also be overseeing the newly acquired IT and management services company TeraThink and financial services organization ARRAY.

Blackman shared his excitement to join the “incredibly talented and successful team” at the Defense, Intelligence and Space unit.

“Drawing upon our work with the Defense Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps, we will continue to help our clients transform our nation’s defense posture and protect our nation and our fellow citizens,” he added.