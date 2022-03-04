in Industry News, News

Huntington Ingalls Hosts Air Combat Training for US Air Force in Europe; Garry Schwartz Quoted

Huntington Ingalls Hosts Air Combat Training for US Air Force in Europe; Garry Schwartz Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Huntington Ingalls Industries prepared U.S. Air Force pilots in Europe for fights against enemy aircraft during the first-ever air combat training mission run by a contractor.

HII said Wednesday the mission in December, which was part of a multi-role operations task order, provided data on the effectiveness, suitability and interoperability of contractor-owned, contractor-operated training for U.S. Air Forces in Europe/Air Forces Africa.

At Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, USAFE-AFAFRICA pilots practiced aerial warfare against adversary aircraft provided by HII teaming partner Top Aces to help improve the airmen’s readiness.

We presented sophisticated contractor adversary air training with advanced capabilities to a front-line fighter squadron within the unique constraints of Europe’s regulatory and airspace environment,” said Garry Schwartz, president of the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance group within HII’s technical solutions division.

The shipbuilding and professional services company prepared the milestone event for 16 months, formulating a training program and coordinating relevant operational components in Europe.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

air combat traininggarry schwartzGovconHuntington Ingalls Industriestop acesU.S. Air Forceusafe-afafrica

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

AFRL Taps Pratt & Whitney to Develop, Demo New Engine Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AFRL Taps Pratt & Whitney to Develop, Demo New Engine Tech
Maxar, NASA Pass Critical Design Review for On-Orbit Refueling Mission - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Maxar, NASA Pass Critical Design Review for On-Orbit Refueling Mission