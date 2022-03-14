IARPA Selects Awardees of Biometric Tech Research Contracts

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has named the participants of a new program that seeks to study concepts that would enable the identification of individuals from long distances and through atmospheric distortions.

The Biometric Recognition and Identification at Altitude and Range program is aimed at providing defense and intelligence agencies with whole-body biometric technologies capable of working even in challenging conditions, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Friday.

As part of the BRIAR broad agency announcement, teams from Carnegie Mellon University and General Electric‘s research arm will conduct studies about focus topics surrounding long-range biometric capabilities.

Meanwhile, the following contract awardees will conduct research on various program objectives:

Accenture Federal Services

Intelligent Automation

Kitware

Michigan State University

Systems & Technology Research

University of Houston

University of Southern California

According to Lars Ericson, an IARPA program manager, national security technologies must be able to work in difficult environments unlike existing capabilities to succeed.