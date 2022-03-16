IBM Launches Partner-Focused Initiatives to Address Federal Tech Needs; Victor Brown Quoted

IBM has announced a pair of new initiatives aimed at addressing technology-related challenges faced by the federal government.

The company said Tuesday it will combine its federal technology resources with the offerings of other technology providers and system integrators under the first initiative.

This effort looks to address federal government challenges by integrating partners’ products and services with IBM resources including Red Hat technology expertise, cloud offerings, artificial intelligence and engineering expertise.

The second initiative will provide mentorship, skill access and collaboration opportunities to small businesses as they expand their presence in the government market.

IBM also produced a field guide to help the company’s and partners’ technical professionals deliver combined zero-trust security.

“It’s time to work together differently to address federal government technology at scale,” said Victor Brown, vice president and chief technology officer for U.S. public and federal market at IBM.