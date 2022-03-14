InfoSec Vet William Bristow Named CMMC Program Manger at ABS Subsidiary

William Bristow, a seasoned information security risk and compliance expert, has joined ABS Group‘s Quality Evaluations subsidiary to serve as its program manager for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and International Organization for Standardization.

ABS QE said Thursday Bristow will oversee its accreditation process as a CMMC Certified Third Party Assessor Organization in support of government contractors.

Once the C3PAO candidate secures certification, the former U.S. Navy official and General Dynamics manager is expected to provide his nearly 40 years of deep security and investigation expertise to help clients conduct self-assessments and audits for Level 1 and some Level 2 programs under CMMC 2.0.

Bristow will also be responsible for creating cybersecurity programs such as account management, auditor development, commercial activities, technical training, accreditation oversight and business planning for interested contractors.

Prior to joining ABS, Bristow was a manager for information security consulting at Core Business Solutions.