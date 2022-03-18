Intel, NSF to Collaborate on National Grant Program for Semiconductor Education & Research

Intel and the National Science Foundation have agreed to create a $100 million funding program to encourage collaborations between the research and education communities in building up the semiconductor ecosystem.

The company said it will provide $50 million to the initiative while the agency will match the investment and solicit proposals for chip design and manufacturing approaches.

NSF’s solicitation effort will also call for the development of science, technology, engineering and math curriculum at higher education institutions.

Additionally, Intel pledged another $50 million for Ohio-based entities to create new curricula, update laboratory equipment, facilitate reskill and upskill programs and support semiconductor manufacturing innovation.

“Our goal is to bring these programs and opportunities to a variety of two-year and four-year colleges, universities and technical programs, because it is critical that we expand and diversify STEM education,” said Christy Pambianchi, executive vice president and chief people officer at Intel.