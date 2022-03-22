Iridium Adds Video Transmission Tech Offering to Broadband Satellite Service

Iridium Communications and Videosoft Global have partnered to help customers transmit live videos at ultra-low bandwidth using technology that can operate with terminals connected to the Certus satellite broadband network.

VideoSoft’s FireLight platform will allow network users to send content for as low as 4 kilobits per second via authorized satellite terminals, Iridium said Monday.

The offering is designed to support video, data and audio delivery for government, maritime, aviation and land-based applications. These include surveillance, critical infrastructure monitoring and disaster response missions.

Certus is an L-band satellite connectivity service intended to also help Iridium’s industry partners to offer value-added products that work to connect individuals and systems.