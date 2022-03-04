in Industry News, News, Space, Wash100

Iridium CEO Matt Desch Awarded 8th Consecutive Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has named Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium Communications, as one of the recipients of the 2022 Wash100 Award for his leadership and efforts to achieve company growth in the mobile satellite service market. This marks the eighth consecutive year Desch was included in Executive Mosaic’s annual list of notable government contracting officials and executives. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

“In spite of the pandemic and parabolic growth of international satellite expansion, Matt managed to deliver increasingly sophisticated services, subscriber and topline growth, and Iridium sits in the top tier of the mobile satellite market, which is expected to boom,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Matt Desch and the Iridium organization for winning his eighth Wash100 recognition.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

