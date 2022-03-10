Iridium, AnsuR Partner on Live Video Transmission With Broadband Satellite Service; Scott Scheimreif Quoted

Iridium Communications and AnsuR Technologies have partnered to offer the latter’s video transmission software application to public and private sector customers of the Certus broadband satellite service.

AnsuR will serve as a value-added developer in the partnership and seeks to help ASMIRA application users compress videos to transmit content through the L-band satellite network, Iridium said Wednesday.

Personnel from the two companies featured the technology at the Operation Arctic Lynx demonstration event to demonstrate the filming and transmission of high-definition live video while inside a moving vehicle equipped with a commercial off-the-shelf camera.

The team was able to send the footage from Utqiagvik, Alaska, via a Thales MissionLINK 700 terminal connected to Certus across multiple internet protocol-based networks worldwide.

“Using AnsuR’s photo and video compression technology to send high precision and quality media while optimizing bandwidth use and focusing on what is operationally relevant over the Iridium network has already proven to be a gamechanger,” said Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president of government programs at Iridium.

Scheimreif added that live video delivery through the Iridium network has the potential to support “Primary, Alternate, Contingency, Emergency” plans